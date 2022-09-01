milik
Video – Watch Arek Milik’s first day at Juventus

September 1, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Last week, Arkadiusz Milik landed in Turin to complete his transfer from Marseille to Juventus. During the trip towards Continassa, the striker agreed to don the number 14 jersey.

The club’s sporting director Federico Cherubini and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene were the first to greet him following his arrival. He then met Moise Kean in the locker room and quickly saluted some of his new teammates who were working in the gym.

The former Napoli man then went to J-Medical centre for his routine tests before signing a contract with the club.

