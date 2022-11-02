Bonucci
Video – Watch Bonucci put Juventus level with PSG

November 2, 2022 - 8:54 pm

Leonardo Bonucci has not been the flavour of the month with many Juventus fans but he has gone some way to getting back in their good books with a goal that has put Juventus level with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this evening.

The goal was not against the run of play and the lads have given a good account of themselves so far and they have every chance of winning this match.

Watch the video below, I am sure you will enjoy it.

 

