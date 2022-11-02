Video – Watch Bonucci put Juventus level with PSG

Leonardo Bonucci has not been the flavour of the month with many Juventus fans but he has gone some way to getting back in their good books with a goal that has put Juventus level with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this evening.
The goal was not against the run of play and the lads have given a good account of themselves so far and they have every chance of winning this match.
Watch the video below, I am sure you will enjoy it.
LEONARDO BONUCCI SCORES JUVENTUS' EQUALIZER 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/pPON29iSga
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 2, 2022
Bonnuci equalizer
Juventus 1 vs 1 PSG#JUVPSG #AllegriOut pic.twitter.com/0Pa3z2uPmy
— Siaran langsung (@SiaranLangsung8) November 2, 2022
