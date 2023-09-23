Juventus have finally drawn level once again against Sassuolo in what can only be described as a very frustrating game.

The truth is that Sassuolo has been the better side in the second half and at times it was hard to see where the equaliser would come from.

Well, it came from Federico Chiesa, who has probably been Juve’s best player on the day.

There are roughly ten or so minutes to go, the boys really need to push on now and go for the winner.

Watch one of the videos below and enjoy Chiesa’s goal.

Federico Chiesa levels it for Juventus with 10 minutes to play against Sassuolo ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5myhn9cetd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 23, 2023