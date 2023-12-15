Federico has scored his fifth Serie A goal of the season from a penalty that he not only converted but also created.

Chiesa has been lively throughout and deserved to score, it was as clear a penalty as you will see and he is fast becoming Juve’s most important player.

It has been a frantic start to the game and it was just a matter of time before a goal was scored and not necessarily by Juve, so they will need to be at their best defensively to preserve this lead.