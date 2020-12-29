Video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing 2020 of goals & assists

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years in 2020 to break a record which has lay dormant for over 50 years.

The Portuguese is the first player to score at least 33 Serie A goals in a single calendar year since 1961, as confirmed by the DailyMail, and doing so at the age of 35 is even more astounding.

Ronaldo also has four goals in his four Champions League outings this term, and will be keen to continue that when we enter into the knockout stages in the new year, with the star usually bringing his best performances in the competition.

Patrick