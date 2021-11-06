cuadrado
Club News

Video – Watch Cuadrado grab all three points with injury time winner

November 6, 2021 - 7:08 pm

It does not matter if a winner comes in the first minute of a game or injury time because all that matters when you are not in great form, is collecting three points.

It is probably true to say that very little separated the teams but when Fiorentina went down to ten men the pendulum swung in Juve’s favour and they took advantage, albeit very late in the day.

Juan Cuadrado was the hero with a goal from the most acute of angles, watch one of the videos below for yourselves, you will enjoy it I assure you.


(Courtesy of BeinSport)

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus team

Confirmed Juventus team to face Fiorentina in must win game

November 6, 2021
Fiorentina team

Confirmed Fiorentina team looking to inflict another Serie A defeat on Juventus

November 6, 2021

Video – When Higuain scored the winner against Fiorentina on his Juventus debut

November 6, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.