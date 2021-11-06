Video – Watch Cuadrado grab all three points with injury time winner

It does not matter if a winner comes in the first minute of a game or injury time because all that matters when you are not in great form, is collecting three points.

It is probably true to say that very little separated the teams but when Fiorentina went down to ten men the pendulum swung in Juve’s favour and they took advantage, albeit very late in the day.

Juan Cuadrado was the hero with a goal from the most acute of angles, watch one of the videos below for yourselves, you will enjoy it I assure you.

JUAN CUADRADO 💥 Juventus score a stoppage time winner to take all 3 points ⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/NqNr3zhS95 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 6, 2021

CUADRADO SEALS THE W FOR JUVENTUS IN STOPAGGE TIME! 🔥💪 (via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/JCbWlVe9pc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 6, 2021



(Courtesy of BeinSport)