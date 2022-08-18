Video – Watch Danilo celebrating after blocking Sassuolo shot

Although Giorgio Chiellini is no longer a member of the Juventus squad, his legacy lives on throughout some of his teammates. The Italian legend famously celebrated vital interceptions the way strikers exhilarated when scoring goals.

Last Monday, the Bianconeri won their first Serie A match of the season at the expense of Sassuolo, and the encounter featured a memorable scene, as Danilo expressed his great joy right after blocking Davide Frattesi’s shot with a timely sliding tackle.