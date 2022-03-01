Club News

Video – Watch Dusan Vlahovic taking the 60-seconds challenge

March 1, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Dusan Vlahovic decided to challenge himself on another field. The Serbian took the 60-seconds challenge, where he has to answer as many questions as possible in a single minute.

Eventually, ‘Duci’ – as his nickname turned out to be – managed to offer answers for 16 questions.

The 22-year-old revealed that his favorite TV series is “La casa de Papel”, and that he prefers the seaside over the mountain.

While his favorite colors are naturally black and while (of course they are), he only struggled to figure out what type of animal he would be.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bremer

The pact between Bremer and Torino revealed as Juventus monitor the situation

March 1, 2022
Zaniolo

Zaniolo cheers for Juventus, but Roma set a hefty price tag

March 1, 2022
Vlahovic Empoli

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s entertaining win away at Empoli

March 1, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.