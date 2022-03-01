Video – Watch Dusan Vlahovic taking the 60-seconds challenge

Dusan Vlahovic decided to challenge himself on another field. The Serbian took the 60-seconds challenge, where he has to answer as many questions as possible in a single minute.

Eventually, ‘Duci’ – as his nickname turned out to be – managed to offer answers for 16 questions.

The 22-year-old revealed that his favorite TV series is “La casa de Papel”, and that he prefers the seaside over the mountain.

While his favorite colors are naturally black and while (of course they are), he only struggled to figure out what type of animal he would be.