Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic stole the headlines by scoring a wonderful brace in the 3-1 win over Lazio.

The Serbian broke the deadlock by beating his marker to the ball and firing it past Ivan Provedel with an exquisite first touch.

He then sealed the win by bringing down Weston McKennie’s cross and placing his low shot in the far corner, again with his weaker right foot.

The official Serie A YouTube channel uploaded a video showing Dusan’s two brilliant goals from all angles.