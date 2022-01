Although the match in general failed to lived up to the fans’ expectations, we still witnessed some pieces of skills during the encounter between Milan and Juventus last Sunday.

But perhaps the best play of the San Siro clash was the stunning backheel plus nutmeg performed by Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine noticed Juan Cuadrado’s movement and found him with a single elusive touch that went through the legs of Theo Hernandez.

The meeting eventually ended in a goalless draw.