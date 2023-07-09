Rabiot
Video – Watch every Adrien Rabiot goal since joining Juventus

July 9, 2023 - 12:00 pm

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every single goal from Adrien Rabiot since he joined Juventus.

The Frenchman signed for the club in 2019 as a free agent. He recently extended his stay for another year.

While the 28-year-old hardly ever scored in his first three campaigns in Turin, the goals poured down in his most recent season, bagging 11 strikes in all competitions.

The list includes a memorable strike against Inter in the Derby d’Italia and a winner against Fiorentina.

