Video – Watch every Dusan Vlahovic goal for Juventus

June 2, 2022 - 9:00 pm

After making a groundbreaking switch from Fiorentina to Juventus in the middle of the season, Dusan Vlahovic hit the ground running in Turin.

Despite a dip in form late in the campaign, the Serbian still managed to score nine goals for the Bianconeri in all competitions between February and May, including a memorable lob against Hellas Verona on his debut and a stunning opening at Villarreal 31 seconds into the match.

The club’s official YouTube channel reminded us of the bomber’s prowess in a montage containing all of his strikes since joining Juventus.

