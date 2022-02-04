Video – Watch every Dusan Vlahovic goal so far in 2021/22

On Sunday night, Dusan Vlahovic should be making his Juventus debut following his groundbreaking January transfer.

While the Bianconeri supporters will be eagerly awaiting the Serbian’s goals, let’s take a look at his 17 strikes for thus far this season.

The former Fiorentina bomber scored goals in all various ways. Whether it’s from a towering header, a smart movement inside the box or simply by unleashing a ferocious strike, the young man knows his way towards the net.

His tally also includes a stunning freekick and a lovely lob.