Vlahovic
Club News

Video – Watch every Dusan Vlahovic goal so far in 2021/22

February 4, 2022 - 12:30 am

On Sunday night, Dusan Vlahovic should be making his Juventus debut following his groundbreaking January transfer.

While the Bianconeri supporters will be eagerly awaiting the Serbian’s goals, let’s take a look at his 17 strikes for thus far this season.

The former Fiorentina bomber scored goals in all various ways. Whether it’s from a towering header, a smart movement inside the box or simply by unleashing a ferocious strike, the young man knows his way towards the net.

His tally also includes a stunning freekick and a lovely lob.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Report reveals which Juventus player will the be first to sign a new contract in February

February 3, 2022
Kulusevski

Juventus trio named amongst eleven Serie A flops who changed clubs in January

February 3, 2022

Moggi praises Juve’s transfer window but highlights the missing piece

February 3, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.