After cementing himself as the toast of the town in Turin in recent weeks, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal from Federico Gatti since joining the club in 2022.

The defender opened his account for the Bianconeri with a goal against Sporting in the Europa League quarter-finals, before returning to score against Sevilla in the semi-finals.

However, he had to wait till this season to break his Serie A duck. His maiden top-flight goal came in the Derby della Mole against Torino.

The Italian famously scored back-to-back winners against Monza and Napoli to raise his tally to five in total.