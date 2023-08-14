The official Juventus YouTube channel put together a montage containing every single goal from legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini.

The Italian turned 38 on Monday, so the club took the occasion to greet him by recalling his prowess in front of goal.

While he’s renowned as one of the best defenders of his generation, Chiellini occasionally delivered the goods on the other end of the pitch.

His list of victims includes all top Serie A clubs, but his best strike arguably came against Sampdoria in 2016.