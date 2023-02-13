chiesa
Video – Watch every goal and assist from Federico Chiesa at Juventus

February 13, 2023 - 1:00 pm

Since his arrival to Turin in the summer of 2020, Federico Chiesa has established himself as a protagonist at Juventus. His momentum was only halted by a devastating ACL injury last January, but he’s now rediscovering his best form.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal and assist from the Italian winger during his time with the Bianconeri.

From his maiden goal against Atalanta, all the way to the recent winner versus Monza in the Coppa Italia, the montage features some thrilling goals, including his famous brace against Milan in 2021.

