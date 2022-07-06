Girelli
Video – Watch every goal from Cristiana Girelli in 2021/22

July 6, 2022 - 11:30 pm

As the tradition goes, Cristiana Girelli ended the campaign as the top goal scorer for Juventus Women. 

The club’s official YouTube channel paid tribute to the Italian bomber by uploading a video containing every goal she scored throughout the course of the 2021//22 season.

Naturally, the montage included a host of headers and close-range strikes. It also featured her memorable brace against Wolfsburg which allowed Joe Montemurro’s girls to snatch a precious point in the Champions League group stage. 

