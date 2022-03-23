Bonansea Juventus
Video – Watch every goal scored by Juventus Women in UCL this season

March 23, 2022 - 6:00 pm

On Wednesday evening, Juventus Women will make history by taking part in the Champions League Quarter Finals for the first time in the club’s history.

The Bianconere will host Lyon this week in the first leg, before travelling to France next week for the decisive meeting.

Therefore, the club’s Twitter account took the opportunity to remind us of every Juventus goal scored in the competition this season, from the qualifying rounds, all the way to the group stage.

