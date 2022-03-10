Club News

Video – Watch every Gonzalo Higuain goal in the Champions League

March 10, 2022 - 4:30 pm

Following an illustrious adventure in European football, Gonzalo Higuain is currently spending the twilight years of his career in Miami.

However, the official Champions League Twitter account decided to recall all of his 24 goals in Europe’s elite club competition, between Real Madrid, Napoli and finally Juventus.

The Argentine was a true fox in the box, and his most memorable strikes with the Bianconeri were arguably his brace against Monaco in the Semi Finals, as well as the three goals he scored against Tottenham during the Round of 16 double encounter.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

kean

Juventus trying to free themselves from the obligation to buy young striker

March 10, 2022
Renato Sanches

Juventus and Milan to duel for Ligue 1 winner liked by Allegri

March 10, 2022
Nandez

Juventus facing numerous competitors for Cagliari star

March 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.