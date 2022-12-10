Higuain
Video – Watch every Higuain goal at Juventus on his 35th birthday

December 10, 2022 - 8:00 pm

On Saturday, Gonzalo Higuain is celebrating his 35th birthday. The recently-retired striker enjoyed a splendid career in Europe, representing the likes of Real Madrid, Napoli and of course Juventus.

Therefore, this is the perfect occasion to remember the Argentine’s fabulous strikes during his time in Turin between 2016 and 2020.

The montage includes his debut winner against Fiorentina, the splendid shot versus Roma and several lovely efforts against his former club Napoli.

But his most memorable strike will always be the last-minute winner against Inter in 2018 which tipped the scale in the Old Lady’s favor in what was an epic title race.

