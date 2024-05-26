The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a compilation video that featured every goal scored by Julia Grosso during her time at the club.

This includes several strikes against Fiorentina, with the most famous being the winner that completed a 4-3 come-from-behind victory.

The midfielder joined the Bianconere in 2022 and swiftly established herself as a favorite amongst the club’s supporters for her hardworking ethics on the pitch and occasional brilliant strikes.

The club has recently announced the 23-year-old’s departure at the end of the season.