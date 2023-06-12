Video – Watch every Juventus goal scored in the 2022/23 campaign

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video that contains every single goal scored by Juventus players throughout the course of the 2022/23 season, starting with Angel Di Maria’s volley against Sassuolo on the opening day all the way to Federico Chiesa’s winner in Udine on the final fixture.

While it wasn’t the club’s most prolific season, it still witnessed some memorable goals, including superb back-to-back freekicks from Dusan Vlahovic, a lovely curler from Nicolo Fagioli and a splendid strike from Di Maria in Nantes.