Video – Watch every Juventus goal so far from 2022/23 season

The official Juventus YouTube uploaded a montage that includes every goal scored during the first part of the 2022/23, starting with Angel Di Maria’s debut volley against Sassuolo till Arek Milik’s strike versus Lazio.

The video included some fabulous goals, including Nicolò Fagioli’s stunning curler in Lecce and the two wonderful freekicks scored by Dusan Vlahovic (against Spezia and Roma). And let’s not forget about Adrien Rabiot’s opener in the Derby d’Italia following a thrilling run from Filip Kostic.