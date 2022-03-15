Video – Watch Every Juventus U-19 in UEFA Youth League this season

This afternoon, Juventus U-19 will host Liverpool in the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Youth League. Therefore, the club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video containing every goal scored by the young Bianconeri in the competition thus far.

The Italians dominated their group which also included Chelsea, Zenit Saint Petersburg and Malmo, before overcoming AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 following some dramatic shootouts.

The montage includes two fabulous goals from Matias Soulé against Chelsea home and away.