Video – Watch every Juventus Women goal in the 2022/23 campaign

Following an eventful season for Joe Montemurro’s Juventus Women, the club’s official website uploaded a video containing every single goal scored by the Bianconere throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Sadly, this season witnessed the end of the club’s dominance on top of Italian women football, with Roma clinching the Scudetto title to end Juve’s five-year reign.

Nevertheless, the Bianconere prevailed over the Giallorosse in the Coppa Italia final thanks to Barbara Bonansea’s winner in the 93rd minute.