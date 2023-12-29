Since joining Juventus in 2022, Kenan Yildiz has been swiftly climbing the ranks while leaving his mark on every level.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing every goal scored by the 18-year-old since his arrival in Turin.

The teenager first cemented himself as the ultimate star of the U19 squad with a series of memorable strikes.

He then scored a couple of goals for the Next Gen before finally opening his account for the senior squad last Saturday in Frosinone.