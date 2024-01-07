The official Juventus YouTube channel dropped a montage containing every single goal from Juventus scored in 2023.

The video begins with Arkadiudz Milik’s late freekick in Cremonese and ends with Adrien Rabiot’s winner over Roma from last weekend.

The compilation included some memorable strikes, especially Angel Di Maria’s astonishing volley against Nantes in the Europa League.

Federico Gatti was also a recurring presence thanks to several dramatic winners, while Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa each had a host of entrees.