Following an epic career that lasted for more than 20 years at the top level, Zlatan Ibrahimovic called it a day at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The official Juventus YouTube channel paid homage to the retiring striker by uploading a video that contains every single goal scored during his time in Turin between 2004 and 2006.

The fabulous montage obviously features some wonderful strikes, including an outrageous volley against Torino and a glorious solo run versus Roma.