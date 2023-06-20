Video – Watch Federico Chiesa’s goal for Italy against Netherlands

On Sunday, the Netherlands and Italy met to determine the third and fourth places in the UEFA Nations League.

Despite hosting the event, the Dutch came short against Roberto Mancini’s men who won the match 3-2 while leading in the scoreline from the 6th minute until the final whistle.

You’ll find in the video below all the highlights of the encounter, including Federico Chiesa’s goal.

The Juventus winger stormed the box and cut past Virgil van Dijk. While it wasn’t the purest of efforts, his shot crept past the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner.