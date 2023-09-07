The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video showing Federico Chiesa’s sublime goal in Empoli from every angle. The Italian’s strike secured a 2-0 win for the Bianconeri over their Tuscan hosts last Sunday.

The 25-year-old played a give-and-go with Arkadiusz Milik who put him through with an exquisite assist.

Chiesa used his stunning pace to beat Etrit Berisha to the ball. The Empoli goalkeeper tripped the Bianconeri star but the latter managed to regain his balance and place the ball inside the empty net.