Video – Watch Filippo Ranocchia’s stunning freekick against Milan

October 25, 2022 - 8:30 am

On Saturday, Milan ran riot when hosting Monza at the San Siro Stadium. But while Brahim Diaz was the ultimate star of the show, Filippo Ranocchia ensured that the visitors returned home with a consolation goal – and not any goal.

The Juventus loanee entered the match after the interval to score his first ever goal in Serie A, delivering a stunning long-range freekick.

The young midfielder bend it over the wall and the ball curled just inside the post, while the power took it past Ciprian Tatarusanu.

