Video – Watch Gatti give Juventus a last minute equaliser against Sevilla

Juventus were facing defeat against a plucky Sevilla side until a last-second equaliser from Federico Gatti gave the Bianconeri a fighting chance for the second leg in Spain.
Youssef En-Nesyri had given the visitors a 26th-minute lead and the Spaniards held onto that lead with everything they had until the dying seconds when a scrambled pinball of heading ended up with Gatti scoring with his head from a Paul Pogba header.
🚨🚨| GOAL: GATTI EQUALISES AT THE DEATH!
Juventus 1-1 Sevilla.
FEDERICO GATTI COMES THROUGH FOR JUVENTUS AT THE DEATH. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B7NaK9tRir
