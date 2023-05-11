Video – Watch Gatti give Juventus a last minute equaliser against Sevilla

Juventus were facing defeat against a plucky Sevilla side until a last-second equaliser from Federico Gatti gave the Bianconeri a fighting chance for the second leg in Spain.

Youssef En-Nesyri had given the visitors a 26th-minute lead and the Spaniards held onto that lead with everything they had until the dying seconds when a scrambled pinball of heading ended up with Gatti scoring with his head from a Paul Pogba header.

Watch one of the videos below and enjoy.

🚨🚨| GOAL: GATTI EQUALISES AT THE DEATH! Juventus 1-1 Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/Dmr6H7MMaZ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 11, 2023