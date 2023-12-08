Federico Gatti has scored again, this time against last season’s champions, Napoli.

Gatti is fast becoming the man for the big occasions and as things stand right now, he has put Juventus back on top of the Serie A standings.

There is still a long way to go and Napoli is having opportunities but so are Juve and this match may yet have more twists and turns.

But right now, it is Juve that is leading and hopefully, it stays that way.

GATTI GOL! Excellent cross by Cambiaso! 💥🔥pic.twitter.com/jwacNAuFLf — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) December 8, 2023