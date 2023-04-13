Video – Watch Gatti put Juventus one up against Sporting Club

It took quite a while but Juventus have finally broken the deadlock at the Allianz Stadium thanks to a header from Federico Gatti.

It is actually a close call if it was Dusan Vlahovic or Gatti that scored the goal but replays have shown that it was Gatti’s header that crossed the line before the Serb poked it in.

Have a watch of one of the videos below to see the goal that has put the Old Lady one up.