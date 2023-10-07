Federico Gatti was determined to score against Torino and he has just done that with a scrambled goal despite a fairly long wait from VAR.

It was like pinball in the Torino six-yard box but Gatti wanted his goal and at his second attempt, he found the back of the net with his head.

Watch the video below of the absolute madness in front of the Torino goal and the tenacity of Gatti to claim his deserved goal.