Nicolas Gonzalez has got his first Champions League goal for Juventus this evening against PSV Eindhoven to put the Bianconeri three up and almost certainly seal all three points.

The Argentine was on hand to score thanks to a nice assist from Dusan Vlahovic and unless some sort of miracle happens, Juve has got their 2024/5 Champions League campaign off to a winning start.

It has been very impressive from Thiago Motta’s men this evening and has sent a message to anyone watching that his team are playing for keeps.

Watch one of the videos below and enjoy

Juventus are in cruise control now 👀 Nicolas Gonzalez gives them a 3-0 lead over PSV 📈 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/P53cQ4FJ12 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024