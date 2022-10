Last week, Gonzalo Higuain announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the MLS season. Juventus paid tribute to their former striker by uploading a video on YouTube displaying his top 10 goals during his time at the club.

The montage started with a debut winner against Fiorentina and also featured a stunning volley versus Sassuolo, an incredible solo effort that left Roma defenders in his wake and of course his famous last-gasp winner against Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza.