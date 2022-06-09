Video – Watch the best saves of the season from Juventus goalkeepers

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing some of the most spectacular saves from our goalkeepers.

As Max Allegri’s first choice, Wojciech Szczesny had several entries, including stunning reactions against Pierre Kalulu and Gianluca Scamacca.

His understudy Mattia Perin made an appearance thanks to his brilliant save against Fiorentina in Coppa Italia semi finals. Even Carlo Pinsoglio made it with his double-save on the final day of the Serie A campaign.

However, the star of the montage was Juventus Women goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin who pulled off a host of acrobatic saves throughout the course of the season.