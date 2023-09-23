Juventus fell behind early on against Sassuolo after a horrendous fumble from Wojciech Szczesny, however, it has not taken too long for the lads to equalise.

The goal will go down as an own goal from Matias Vina but credit must be given to Weston Mckennie for putting pressure on the Sassuolo man forcing him into putting the ball into his own net.

Have a watch of one of the videos below and admire the wonderful assist from Federico Chiesa also.

An own goal by Sassuolo defender Vina levels the game for Juventus after an early error by Szczesny. pic.twitter.com/XveZUJUTzm — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 23, 2023