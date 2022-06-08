Video – Watch Juventus Women celebrate winning Coppa Italia triumph

It has been a tremendous season for Juventus Women. The club won the fifth Scudetto title in a row since its launching and dominated the Italian landscape by clinching the Super Cup before ending the campaign with a Coppa Italia trophy following a come-from-behind win at the expense of Roma in the final.

The latest achievement prompted a great euphoria from Joe Montemurro’s girls who enjoyed their triumph with some wild celebrations on the pitch.

Let’s hope for more of the same next season!