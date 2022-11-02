Video – Watch Juve’s preparations ahead of PSG clash

On Wednesday, Juventus will host PSG in their final Champions League outing of the season. The Italians will be hoping to secure a positive result and subsequently book their spot in the Europa League knockout stages.

The Bianconeri’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the squad’s final preparations on Tuesday before taking on Leo Messi and company.

Max Allegri and Juan Cuadrado spoke to the press at the Allianz Stadium before heading towards Continassa for a training session.

Gleison Bremer and Angel Di Maria took part in the session, but they’re unlikely to take the field against the French champions.