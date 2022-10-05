Club News

Video – Watch Juve’s preparations for UCL encounter against Maccabi

October 5, 2022 - 3:00 pm

This evening, Juventus have no choice but to earn their first three Champions League points at the expense of Maccabi Haifa.

On Tuesday, the squad held a training session, with the players appearing to to be in a good mood.

While Federico Chiesa trained with his teammates, Arkadiusz Milik worked alone in the gym due to a physical discomfort.

Following the training session, Max Allegri and his goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny headed towards the Allianz Stadium for their pre-match interviews.

