Video – Watch Juve’s preparations for UCL encounter against Maccabi

This evening, Juventus have no choice but to earn their first three Champions League points at the expense of Maccabi Haifa.

On Tuesday, the squad held a training session, with the players appearing to to be in a good mood.

While Federico Chiesa trained with his teammates, Arkadiusz Milik worked alone in the gym due to a physical discomfort.

Following the training session, Max Allegri and his goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny headed towards the Allianz Stadium for their pre-match interviews.