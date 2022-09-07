Paredes
Club News

Video – Watch Leandro Paredes’ first day at Juventus

September 7, 2022 - 5:00 pm

Last Wednesday, Leandro Paredes landed in Turin to seal his transfer from Paris Saint Germain to Juventus.

The Argentine headed straight towards the Allianz Stadium to support his new teammates during the encounter against Spezia. 

At half time, the club presented its final summer signing to the crowd in attendance who gave him a warm welcome.

The midfielder then greeted the players in the locker room after the final whistle, including his former PSG teammates Angel Di Maria and Moise Kean.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Report: Four Juventus fans arrested in Paris

September 7, 2022
Szczesny

The latest updates on Szczesny’s injury and expected return date

September 7, 2022
Paredes

Opinion: Glimmer of hope for Juventus amidst Paris troubles

September 7, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.