Video – Watch Leandro Paredes’ first day at Juventus

Last Wednesday, Leandro Paredes landed in Turin to seal his transfer from Paris Saint Germain to Juventus.

The Argentine headed straight towards the Allianz Stadium to support his new teammates during the encounter against Spezia.

At half time, the club presented its final summer signing to the crowd in attendance who gave him a warm welcome.

The midfielder then greeted the players in the locker room after the final whistle, including his former PSG teammates Angel Di Maria and Moise Kean.