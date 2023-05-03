Video – Watch Leandro Paredes get his first Juventus goal against Lecce

It took a long time in coming but it has finally arrived, a goal for underfire Leandro Paredes.

The deep-lying playmaker was not signed for his goal-scoring prowess but he has hardly set the world alight since joining the Bianconeri and if a player ever needed a goal to justify his signing, it was the Argentine.

Have a watch of one of the videos below, I am sure you will enjoy this rare event and hopefully, the lads will kick on and collect all three points.

GOAL | Juventus 1-0 Lecce | Leandro Paredespic.twitter.com/PXGh3HNDLn — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 3, 2023