Paredes
Club News, Videos

Video – Watch Leandro Paredes get his first Juventus goal against Lecce

May 3, 2023 - 5:22 pm

It took a long time in coming but it has finally arrived, a goal for underfire Leandro Paredes.

The deep-lying playmaker was not signed for his goal-scoring prowess but he has hardly set the world alight since joining the Bianconeri and if a player ever needed a goal to justify his signing, it was the Argentine.

Have a watch of one of the videos below, I am sure you will enjoy this rare event and hopefully, the lads will kick on and collect all three points.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus v Lecce

Confirmed Juventus team to face Lecce

May 3, 2023
Kean

Kean returns but Milik will keep his place in the Juventus team against Lecce

May 3, 2023
Cassano

Cassano urges Serie A club to target Juventus player

May 3, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.