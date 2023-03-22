Club News

Video – Watch Locatelli’s perfectly-timing interception in Derby d’Italia

March 22, 2023 - 7:30 pm

Last Sunday, Juventus completed the league double over Inter with a 1-0 win at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, courtesy of Filip Kostic.

Nonetheless, this victory wouldn’t have been possible without the vital contributions of the midfield trio who prevailed in their battle against their Nerazzurri counterparts.

For his part, Manuel Locatelli was a man possessed, retrieving the ball on several occasions, but his highlight of the match remains a perfectly-timed sliding tackle that blocked what would have been a dangerous shot from Hakan Calhanoglu.

