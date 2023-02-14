locatelli
Video – Watch Locatelli’s superb double clearance against Fiorentina

February 14, 2023 - 9:00 am

While it wasn’t the prettiest of affairs, Juventus stars displayed heart and determination en route towards a slim victory over their rivals Fiorentina.

Slowly but surely, Manuel Locatelli is cementing himself as one of the leaders of this group, and his double clearance on Sunday embodies the Bianconeri’s renowned fighting spirit.

The midfielder dropped back to pull off an acrobatic interception on the initial cross, before blocking Jonathan Ikone’s shot while laying on the ground.

