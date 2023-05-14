Club News, Videos

Video – Watch majestic goal from Fagioli put Juve one up against Cremenose

May 14, 2023 - 9:09 pm

Juventus have huffed and puffed and struggled to break down a determined Cremenose but it always felt just a matter of time before Juve went ahead and have now done so thanks to a screamer from Nicolo Fagioli

It really was a brilliant goal from the 22-year-old and one he will remember for many years to come.

Juventus now need to kick on and put this game to bed, the last thing they need is to allow their opponents back into the game.

Watch one of the videos below, you will, without a doubt, enjoy the goal.

 

