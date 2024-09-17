Weston Mckennie has doubled Juventus’s lead over PSV Eindhoven this evening in the Champions League and while it was not a stunner it was certainly a goal any striker would be proud of.

It was a poacher’s goal with the American being in the right place at the right time and he has once again shown that it is folly to write him off, he just keeps on producing despite the criticism he faces.

Juventus now have the upper hand and it will take some effort from their Dutch opponents to deny Thiago Motta’s men all three points.

