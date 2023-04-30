Milik
Club News, Videos

Video – Watch Milk equalise for Juventus against Bologna

April 30, 2023 - 9:16 pm

It has taken a while but Juventus have finally pulled level with Bologna thanks to a goal from Arkadiusz Milik.

Bologna had taken the lead thanks to a tenth-minute penalty that was converted by Riccardo Orsolini and is has taken the Bianconeri 50 minutes to get an equaliser.

It is all to play for now and hopefully, Juve will get the winner and bring all three points back to Turin.

Watch one of the videos below and enjoy.

 

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Confirmed Juventus team to face Bologna

April 30, 2023
Fresneda

Juventus and AC Milan battling to sign Spanish talent

April 30, 2023
Augusto

Monza desperate to keep Juventus defensive target

April 30, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.