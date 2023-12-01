Adrien Rabiot has given Juventus the lead this evening with an unstoppable header against Monza.

Just a minute before the goal, Dusan Vlahovic had failed to covert a penalty, despite having two cracks at opening the scoring and for a minute it looked like it may be one of those nights, however, Rabiot soon put that nervousness to bed with a bullet header from the resulting corner kick.

It is a great start for Juve, let’s hope they maintain the lead to the end.